Beth Ann (Snyder) Ford, 73, of Van Wert, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020, at Van Wert Health.

Beth Ann (Snyder) Ford

She was born December 6, 1946, in Van Wert, the daughter of Leon D. and Mary R. (Pollock) Snyder, who both preceded her in death. On June 12, 1965, she married J.C. Ford.

She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Van Wert and was also a member of Phi Beta Psi Sorority. Beth was a graduate of Decatur (Indiana) High School in 1965.

Beth worked for more than 20 years as a bank teller at First Federal Savings and Loan Association, retiring in 2014.

She was an Ohio State Buckeyes fan and also enjoyed UConn women’s basketball. Beth loved attending her nieces and nephews sporting events, loved cats, and spending time with her family.

Beth is survived by her husband of 55 years, J.C. Ford of Van Wert; a son, James A. “Tony” (Tammy) Ford of Van Wert; one daughter, Kelly M. Ford of Hamler; a brother, Mike (Connie) Snyder of Decatur; two sisters, Deborah Kay (Ken) Heyerly and Jo Witte, both of Decatur; a sister-in-law, Cindy S. Snyder of Geneva, Indiana; a stepgrandson, Derek Grandstaff; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Jeffrey L. Snyder, and a brother-in-law, Jay Witte.

A private family memorial service will be held at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home in Decatur. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 15, in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert, with Pastor Steve Austin officiating.

Preferred memorials: Phi Beta Psi Sorority.

Condolences may be expressed at www.hshfuneralhome.com.