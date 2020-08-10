VWCS bd. to hear Eggerss Stadium report

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert City Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday, August 13, in the First Federal Lecture Hall at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.

The purpose of this meeting is to hear a presentation by Howard Benson, founder of National Community Development Services Inc., who will present his report and recommendations for the proposed Eggerss Stadium Renovation Project.

Following Benson’s presentation, the board will consider and approve any agenda items necessary for the start of the 2020-2021 school year.

Attendees are asked to observe social distancing and wear facial coverings, per state health department orders.