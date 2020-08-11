Golf roundup: Lancers, Cougars compete

Van Wert independent sports

Golf teams from Lincolnview and Van Wert went north and hit the links on Monday, competing in the Wauseon and Defiance Invitationals, respectively. Below are the results.

Lincolnview finishes fourth

WAUSEON — The Lancers opened their 2020 season with a fourth place finish at the eight team Wauseon Boys Invitational at Ironwood Golf Course on Monday.

Dane Ebel led Lincolnview with an 83, while Avery Slusher fired an 87. Grant Glossett shot a 90, followed by Evan Miller (91) and Landon Price (92). Cole Binkley finished with a 103 and as a team, the Lancers shot a 351.

Liberty-Benton won the team title with a 327, edging Wauseon (329). Montpelier finished with a 341, followed by Lincolnview (351), Bluffton (353) North Central (370), Miller City (384) and Maumee Valley Country Day (442).

Lincolnview will compete at the Woodmore Wildcat Invitational at Stone Ridge Golf Club in Bowling Green on Wednesday.

Cougars compete in Defiance

DEFIANCE — Van Wert finished 15th out of 19 teams at the Defiance Golf Invitational at Eagle Rock Golf Club on Monday.

Evan Knittle led the Cougars with a team-best 85. Cameron Terhark shot a 100, followed by Blake Bohyer (104) and Lochlen Purmort (106). Evan Bracken recorded a score of 116, as Van Wert finished with a team score of 395.

Ottawa-Glandorf took the team title with a 322. Wayne Trace (347) finished seventh, Paulding 10th (373) and Antwerp 16th (400).

The Cougars will return to action Wednesday at the Wildcat Invitational at Moose Landing Country Club in Ottawa.