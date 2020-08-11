Judith Ann Sanderson

Judith Ann Sanderson, 74, of Grover Hill, passed away at 12:35 p.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center in Defiance.

She was born April 17, 1946, in Lima, the daughter of Woodrow W. and Claudeane C. (Wollet) Dotson, who both preceded her in death.

She was previously employed by Federal Mogul and was a beautician at her own shop, as well as at Van Wert Manor. She was formerly a member of the Lions Club and was very active in the Wayne Trace Boosters.

Judith truly enjoyed hair styling and especially the work she did with the clients at Van Wert Manor. She also loved the time spent with her family and grandchildren.

She is survived by two sons, Graig (Daphne) Sanderson and Chris (Holly) Sanderson; two brothers, John and James Dotson; three sisters, Carolyn Powell, Deb Dotson, and Donna Miller; six grandchildren, Bret (Adeline) Sanderson, Brenda (Cade) Mansfield, Brad (Michelle Young) Sanderson, Kara (Abe) Eddir, Hannah Sanderson, and Tyler Sanderson; four great-grandchildren, Remington and Noah Mansfield, James and Debra Sanderson; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents, Judith was preceded in death by three sisters, Barbara McClure, Patricia Priest, and Mary Fast.

Judith will be interred privately in Middle Creek Cemetery in Grover Hill and services will be private.

Preferred memorials: CHP Hospice in Defiance or a church of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.