Lady Lancer Invitational

Winter Boroff (pictured above) shot a 92 and Lincolnview finished fourth at the seven team Lady Lancer Invitational at Willow Bend on Monday. Aryonna Hoghe fired a 99, followed by Dylann Carey (109), Andi Webb (124) and Annie Mendenhall (125). Wayne Trace won the invite with a 367 team score and Lady Raider Kenadie Daeger was the match medalist with a school record score of 69. Fort Recovery finished second (377), followed by Fairview (396), Lincolnview (424), Celina (427) and Defiance (435). Antwerp also competed in the invite. Lincolnview photo