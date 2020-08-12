6 arraigned in VW Common Pleas Court

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Six people entered pleas to grand jury indictments this week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Jose Melgar Revolorio, 39, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count each of rape, a felony of the first degree, and sexual battery, a third-degree felony. He was ordered held on a $100,000 cash bond and a pretrial conference scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, September 8.

Eunice Bernhardt, 56, of Ohio City, entered not guilty pleas to 10 counts of pandering obscenity, each a felony of the second degree, and two counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, each a fourth-degree felony offense. She was released on an unsecured personal surety bond, but is to have no Internet access and no cell service with a data plan. A pretrial conference was set for 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 24.

Juan Hernandez Jr., 40, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count each of gross sexual imposition, a felony of the fourth degree; assault, a first-degree misdemeanor; and obstructing official business, a misdemeanor of the second degree. He was ordered held on a $25,000 cash bond and he will appear for a pretrial conference at 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 9.

Ryan Homier, 40, of Van Wert, entered not guilty pleas to one count each of possession of drugs and possession of cocaine, each a felony of the fifth degree. He was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, August 26.

Joshua Weaver, 39, of Lima, pleaded not guilty to one count of vandalism, a felony of the fifth degree. He was released on a surety bond, with an order to have no contact with Andrea Neiford, and a telephone pretrial conference was set for 8 a.m. Tuesday, September 1.

Robert Seibert, 33, of Van Wert, entered not guilty pleas to one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a felony of the third degree. A $10,000 cash bond was set in the case and Seibert is to appear for a pretrial conference at 10:15 a.m. August 24.

Three people were also sentenced in Common Pleas Court.

Marissa Kreischer, 34, of Van Wert, was found guilty by a jury of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, with a substantial risk of physical harm to person or property, a felony of the third degree, and assault of a police officer, a fourth-degree felony. She was then sentenced to 24 months in prison on the failure to comply count, with credit for 154 days already served, and 18 months in prison, with zero credit, on the assault charge. The sentences are to run consecutive (on top) of each other and consecutive to a pending federal court sentence. Her driver’s license was also suspended for five years.

Mark Eberle, 42, of Van Wert, was given three years of community control, with 60 days in jail beginning September 18, and then 90 days of electronically monitored house arrest, at his cost, including GPS and alcohol monitoring, on a charge of operating a vehicle while impaired, a felony of the fourth degree. He must also undergo a substance abuse assessment and any treatment recommended, and his driver’s license was ordered suspended for 10 years from August 7. He was also fined $1,500.

Brooke Scheumann, 21, of Decatur, Indiana, was sentenced to eight days in jail, with credit for eight days served, on a charge of criminal simulation, a misdemeanor of the first degree.

Two people entered changes of plea.

Jay Scheumann, 23, of Decatur, pleaded guilty to a prosecutor’s bill of information charging him with criminal simulation, a misdemeanor of the first degree. He was then sentenced to 30 days in jail, with credit for one day served, with jail time to begin at 10 a.m. September 21.

Robert Rupert, 38, of Van Wert, pleaded guilty to a prosecutor’s bill of information charging him with two counts of child endangering, each a misdemeanor of the first degree. Sentenced will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 2.

Two people appeared on bond or intervention violation hearings.

Chad Diltz, 44, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his surety bond and intervention in lieu of conviction requirements before a hearing to be held on Monday, after denying he violating the requirements during a hearing held earlier in the week. A $10,000 cash bond was set in the case and sentencing scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday, September 25.

Jared Smith, 32, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond by consuming intoxicants. A $10,000 cash bond was set in the case, with a pretrial conference scheduled for 9:30 a.m. September 9.

Drew Kenny, 27, of Van Wert, was in court to seek a modification of his cash bond. That request was granted and he was released on a surety bond, with a trial date yet to be scheduled on the underlying charge.