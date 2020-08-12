Land Bank seeking buyers for properties

VW independent/submitted information

Properties such as this one are available from the Van Wert County Land Reutilization Corporation (Land Bank).

In 2017, the Van Wert County Land Reutilization Corporation (Land Bank) began acquiring blighted, vacant homes using grant money in target communities. The properties were revitalized and some are now being offered to the public for development.

Beginning August 14, a list of available properties and an acquisition bid proposal form will be available on Van Wert Area Economic Development’s website at https://vanwerted.com/landbank.

As properties become available, they will be listed on the site and available to the general public. Interested parties can submit a bid by the deadline dates posted. Future properties will be listed as they come available.

For more information, contact Land Bank Program Manager Krista Somerton at ksomerton@vanwerted.com or 419.238.2999.