No Big 10 football, HS status unknown

Van Wert independent sports

There will be no Ohio State football, or any Big 10 football this fall, while Ohio high school football remains in limbo.

Less than a week after presenting a 10-game conference-only schedule, Big 10 university presidents voted on Tuesday to cancel all fall sports, including football, which may be played in the spring of 2021.

Shortly after the Big 10 pulled the plug on football, the PAC-12 followed suit.

Meanwhile, while high school football teams continue to practice around Ohio, it’s not known if games will actually be played this fall.

During Tuesday’s press briefing in Columbus, Governor Mike DeWine did not give any new information about the upcoming season or the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s plan that calls for six regular season games and an all-in playoff format.

It’s not known if he’ll address the matter during Thursday’s press conference.