VW Forward initiative seeks public input

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Forward initiative led by The Van Wert County Foundation is conducting an online survey to gather community input on what is most important to residents for the Downtown Redevelopment Master Plan. This plan will guide downtown Van Wert for years to come.

To access the online survey, visit VanWertForward.org/survey.

“I hope everyone will be involved and lend their voices to this process,” said Hall Block, VWCF property manager. “The priorities identified by the community in this initial stage will be the foundation to guide priorities going into the future.”

The process is rooted in community values and aspirations. It creates a platform to guide and align local leaders, stakeholders, and the community toward a shared future. As part of the planning process, community engagement is vital.

“Community engagement is the cornerstone of any effective revitalization,” said VWCF Executive Secretary Seth Baker. “Public perspective is crucial regarding public space, redevelopment, and public art to create a vibrant, thriving downtown.”