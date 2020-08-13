12 people running for 2020 Junior Fair royalty positions

2020 Junior Fair royalty candidates include (top row, from the left) Breena Grace, Dylann Carey, Tara Raudabaugh, Lindsey Barnes; (middle row) David May Jr., Cody Gamble, Braxton Williamson, Addie Sorgen; (bottom row) Aleigh Chesbro, Lillian Hempfling, Christina Keen, and Chloe Kroeger.

VW independent/submitted information

With the 2020 Van Wert County Fair quickly approaching, the Junior Fair Coronation Committee announces this year’s candidates for Junior Fair king, queen, and species prince or princess.

The coronation ceremony will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, August 23, in the grandstand on the Van Wert County Fairgrounds. Following the coronation will be the 4-H Awards at 5 p.m.

Candidates are as follows:

Lillian Hempfling is the daughter of Chuck and Sue Hempfling. She is a candidate for Junior Fair queen and dairy princess. She is a senior at Delphos St. John’s High School, and her school activities include Student Council and National Honor Society. She attends St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, where she is a Eucharistic minister and a mass server. Some of her community activities include helping with Relay for Life, March for Life, and church camp.

Hempfling is a member of the Udder Dairy 4-H Club. Her fair projects include dairy heifers, market goats, and market turkeys. She has held the club offices of reporter, secretary, vice president, and treasurer, and is also is a Junior Fair Board member. In 2019, she was the Showman of Showman grand champion.

Dylann Carey is the daughter of Randy and Leigh Carey. She is a candidate for Junior Fair queen. Carey is a senior at Lincolnview High School and her school activities include varsity track, Beta Club, Student Council, National Honor Society, Drama Club, varsity golf, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Spanish Club, and choir.

She is a member of Hoaglin Farmers 4-H Club, Lincolnview FFA and is a Junior Fair Board member. Carey is also on the Fashion Board and is a 4-H ambassador. Her fair projects include goats, rabbits, and several years of sewing projects. She is president of her 4-H club and vice president of FFA. She has won several Outstanding and first place county awards in FFA.

Aleigh Chesbro is the daughter of the late Mike Chesbro and Amanda Stephans. She is a candidate for Junior Fair queen. She is a graduate of Crestview High School and will be attending Ball State University. Her school activities include softball, basketball, volleyball, and Student Council. She was a Junior Rotarian and Peony Pageant candidate. She is representing Crestview FFA, for which she currently serves as vice president, and she completed a shop project.

Cody Gamble is the son of Greg and Keely Gamble. He is a candidate for Junior Fair king. He is a graduate of Van Wert High School, and his school activities included varsity tennis, wrestling, and soccer. He is a Beta Club officer. He has been a youth member at his church for six years. Gamble represents the 4-H Exchange Club. His 4-H projects include meat chickens, turkeys, goats, rabbits, water fowl, knot tying, and archery. He has won grand champion and reserve champion with his chickens and turkeys, as well as champion waterfowl at the State Fair level. He has been a 4-H camp counselor and vice president of the Shooting Stars 4-H Club.

David May Jr. is the son of Pamela and Dave May and is a Junior Fair king candidate. He is a junior at Lincolnview High School, and was a class officer at school and in the Beta Club. May has attended church camp and went on a mission trip to Colorado. He is a member of the Ohio City Blue Ribbon Workers 4-H Club. His projects include rabbits and chickens. He was a 4-H ambassador, past president, and recreation leader of his club. He has won several “A” ribbons on his animal projects, as well as outstanding interviews.

Christina Keen is the daughter of Ellen and Joe Keen and is a candidate for dairy princess. She is a graduate of Adams Central (Indiana) High School. Her school activities included bowling and FFA. Her church activities include helping with Vacation Bible School. She is a member of Udder Dairy Club. Her 4-H and FFA projects include dairy heifers for four years for 4-H and woodworking for FFA for two years. In her 4-H club she held the offices of reporter, historian, and treasurer.

Addie Sorgen is the daughter of Phil and Jill Sorgen and is a candidate for beef princess. She is a sophomore at Crestview High School and a member of the Crestview FFA Chapter. She is a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert, where she is a member of the youth group. She is also a part of the Ohio Best Program, Van Wert Junior Fair Board, Ohio Hereford Association, and is a member of the Farmtastic 4-H Club. Her 4-H and FFA projects include beef, swine, sheep, goats, and scrapbooking. She held the office of secretary, treasurer, and health and safety officer of her 4-H club.

Lindsey Barnes is the daughter of Brenda and Shawn Thatcher and Joseph and Andrea Barnes and is a candidate for poultry and goat princess. She is a senior at Crestview High School, where her school activities include volleyball, softball, FFA president, and Prom Committee. For her community she made blankets to give to the Columbus Children’s Hospital during FFA Week and volunteered to work the Cows and Plows event to help teach younger children about agriculture. She is representing Crestview FFA. Her 4-H projects include turkeys, dairy feeders, and goats. Currently in FFA, she serves as president of the chapter.

Braxton Williamson is the son of Cody and Bridget Williamson and is a candidate for poultry prince. His home school is Crestview High School, but he will be attending Vantage Career Center this year. His school activities include band. He is a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, where he is a member of the youth group. He is also a Boy Scout in Troop 45 and is a member of Harrison Jolly Boosters 4-H Club and Crestview FFA. His projects include dairy goats, turkeys, ducks, and “grow your own” vegetables. He has also been president of his 4-H club.

Breena Grace is the daughter of Jeff and Nanette Grace and is a candidate for swine princess. She is a senior at Crestview High School and her school activities include teacher’s aide, softball, basketball, National Honor Society, and FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America). She is a member of Countryside Chapel Church and is a member of the Lifehouse Church Youth Group. She is also a member of the Ohio Challengers 4-H Club. She has shown swine for five years in 4-H and dairy feeders for one year. She has also served as vice president of her 4-H club.

Tara Radabaugh is the daughter of Paul and Michelle Radabaugh and is a candidate for goat and swine princess. She is a freshman at Delphos Jefferson High School, where her school activities include softball and Quiz Bowl team. She is a 4-H community service officer for the 2020 fair. She is a member of the Venedocia Lads and Lassies and her 4-H projects include goats and swine.

Chloe Kroeger, 15, is the daughter of Dave and Shelly Kroeger and is a candidate for swine and goat princess. She is a sophomore at Delphos Jefferson High School and is a member of the golf team and the junior varsity basketball cheerleading squad. She is also involved with the band. In her spare time, she enjoys serving others through her church and community and spending time with family and friends. She attends St. John the Baptist Church in Landeck.

She is a seven-year member of Venedocia Lads and Lassies 4-H Club. She has taken a variety of projects to the Van Wert fair, as well as the state fair. A few including swine, goats, cooking, and grilling. She has served as safety reporter, reactionary leader, secretary, and treasurer for her club. Through both church and 4-H, she has many opportunities to serve her community.