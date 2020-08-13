2020 VW County Fair information released

VW independent/submitted information

Due to the ever-changing mandates of Governor Mike DeWine, the Van Wert County Agricultural Society (Fair Board) has had to make drastic changes to the 2020 Fair line-up. The governor’s orders have cut fairs to Junior Fairs only, resulting in the cancellation of Senior Fair events.

Even though this year looks different, the Fair Board is working hard to create the best possible environment for Junior Fair exhibitors, their families, and those who come to support them.

Food vendors are open to the public and will be located at the south end of the fairgrounds for those who need their fair food fix. Entry on Thursday will be free. Friday-Monday there will be a $5 per car parking fee.

Van Wert County Agricultural Society members will receive free parking all weekend, as well as voting rights on Monday, September 7, from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

There will be a virtual Junior Fair Livestock Auction held Tuesday, September 8. More details on the auction are coming soon.