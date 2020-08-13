Buckeye Y Youth plans recruitment event

VW independent/submitted information

Buckeye Y Youth will be having a recruitment cookout to kick off the beginning of its new year. The cookout will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, August 15, at the Smiley Park shelterhouse by the pond.

Children ages 5 to 18 interested in joining Buckeye Youth this year and their families are invited. This includes current members and their families.

Brochures and paperwork will be available for registering a child at this event. The cost for a youth membership is $10 per child and $5 for each additional sibling. The fee is for a full year membership, which includes club meetings and discounts on special events throughout the year. Scholarships for member fees may be applied for, if needed.

The cookout will include hot dogs and hamburgers. Those attending should wear masks and practice social distancing while attending this event. Buckeye Y Youth Inc. is a United Way agency and a Van Wert County Foundation grant recipient.