Golf: L’view boys, Lady Knights results

Van Wert independent sports

The Lincolnview Lancers traveled to Wood County on Tuesday, while the Crestview Lady Knights opened their season in Mercer County. Below are the results from their respective matches.

Wildcat Invitational

BOWLING GREEN — Lincolnview finished 10th at the 14-team Wildcat Invitational at Stone Ridge Golf Course on Wednesday.

The Lancers posted a team score of 375 and were led by Evan Miller and Dane Ebel, who each shot a 91 on the day. Landon Price was right behind with a 92, and Avery Slusher carded a 101 and Grant Glossett finished with a 104. Aiden Hardesty shot a 105.

Pettisville won the team title with a score of 318, while Margaretta finished as the runner-up with a 340. Pettisville’s Max Leppelmeier was the match medalist after firing a 70.

Coldwater 184 Anna 261 Crestview 275

COLDWATER — Coldwater won Tuesday’s tri-match with Anna and Crestview at the Mercer County Elks on Tuesday.

Bri Hahn led the Lady Knights with a 61, while Audrey Lichtensteiger and Kayla Leppard each carded a 70. Elizabeth Gent finished with a 75.