Lincolnview provides 2020-21 information

VW independent/submitted information

Lincolnview Local Schools will be holding its annual open house from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, August 17. See the Lincolnview Local Schools website for more details.

The first day of school is scheduled for Monday, August 24. Those students who are new to the Lincolnview School District and have not yet registered for this school year should come to the District Office at 15945 Middle Point Road or call 419.968.2226 for more information.

The K-6 elementary school supply lists are posted on the schools website: www.lincolnview.k12.oh.us. Click “Elementary”, then click “Elementary Documents and Forms”, and then “2020-21 Supply List.”

Some other information of note:

Elementary School

August 17-21 — Return all Chrome books/charging cords, classroom textbooks (hardcover), and all library books to the elementary office.

August 24-26 — Kindergarten stagger start sign up is on the website under “Elementary Parent Teacher Scheduler”

August 27 — First day school for kindergarten

High School

Those who have textbooks (hard covers, non-consumable) that are school owned are asked to drop them off between August 18-21 from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. in the high school office. This includes College Credit Plus books. Likewise, those who will be freshmen (Class of 2024) are asked to drop off Chromebooks at this time. All other students with issued Chromebooks will keep them for this school year. Classes of 2024, 2026, and new students to the district will be issued Chromebooks within the first few days of school.

Students should receive schedules in the mail by August 11. If there is an issue with a schedule, call the office at 419.968.2214 or see Counselor Brenda Leeth in her office beginning August 11. She will be available from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. to speak to students about their schedules.

The fall preseason athletic meeting for parents’ student-athletes is scheduled for Wednesday, August 12. The link for the online fall sports pre-season OHSAA meeting for parents and student-athletes will be available on the athletics web site at lincolnviewathletics.com starting on Wednesday, August 12. The video presentation will remain on the web site until August 24 and it can be viewed at any time. All parents and fall sport athletes are encouraged to view the video.

Other info: