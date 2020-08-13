Maxine R. Pond

Maxine R. Pond died Monday, August 10, at the Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

Maxine was the oldest child, and only daughter, of Vernon O. and Ruth L. (Mosier) Pond. She was born March 27, 1937, and loved being a big sister to her three brothers.

Maxine graduated from Haviland High School and Defiance College. She went on to teach high school students for 31 years, mainly at Van Wert High School. Maxine taught college government in the summer and loved traveling with her classes to Washington, D.C., every year.

After retiring, Maxine felt the need to be around people. She worked many years at 4 Aces in Tillman, Indiana, and the Century Bar in Van Wert. Maxine’s last job was at Willow Bend Country Club. She loved her job and co-workers and made many friends. Everyone loved Maxine’s quick wit and her wonderful sense of humor.

Maxine is survived by her daughter, Laura; three brothers, Milford and Roger (Marianne Renz) Pond, both of Seal Beach, California, and Fred (Marcia) Pond of Scott; and her former husband Greg Stemen. Maxine was also an aunt to 14 nieces and nephews as well as many great nieces and nephews.

Maxine was proceeded in death by an infant daughter, Nancy; her parents; and her former husband and Nancy and Laura’s father, Jim Jones.

Maxine choose to have no services. A celebration of Maxine’s life will be scheduled at a later date.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert YWCA Domestic Violence program.

