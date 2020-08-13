New business ribboncutting…

The Van Wert Area Chamber welcomed new member Bowridge Properties LLC. with a ribboncutting on Tuesday. The new business operates Bowridge Community, a mobile home park located at 9188 John Brown Road in Van Wert. “We have over 70 lots in the park and our investor group has worked to remove most of the older trailers that were in pretty rough shape to make room for newer models,” said local investor and Property Manager Darin Figel. “The new park has set new expectations regarding rules to keep the park safe, as well as guidelines regarding property appearance and maintenance.” Bowridge will be working with Straley Realty and Auctioneers to find families interested in purchasing or renting homes on the property. Those interested can contact Figel at 419.771.9531 or Warren Straley at 419.979.9308. photo provided