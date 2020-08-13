NWC sets new 2020 football schedule

Van Wert independent sports

The Northwest Conference has a revised and different type of schedule in place for the 2020 high school football season.

NWC teams will be placed in two divisions and will play three regular season games before playing in a three week conference tournament that will determine the 2020 champion.

Ada, Allen East, Bluffton and Columbus Grove will be in the East Division, while Crestview, Delphos Jefferson, Paulding and Spencerville will be in the West Division.

Week No. 1 (August 28) games will be Ada at Allen East, Columbus Grove at Bluffton, Paulding at Delphos Jefferson and Crestview at Spencerville.

Week No. 2 (September 4) games will be Allen East at Bluffton, Ada at Columbus Grove, Crestview at Paulding and Spencerville at Delphos Jefferson.

Week No. 3 (September 11) games will be Columbus Grove at Allen East, Bluffton at Ada, Delphos Jefferson at Crestview and Spencerville at Paulding.

Seeding for the 2020 NWC tournament will take place on Saturday, September 12. Division records will determine a team’s seed and ties will be broken using the results of head-to-head matchups or by drawing pills.

The higher seeds will not always host. In Week No. 4, Paulding, Spencerville, Ada and Columbus Grove will host conference tournament games to ensure each team plays three home games.

NWC tournament format

Week No. 4, September 18

No. 1 West vs. No. 4 East

No. 2 East vs. No. 3 West

No. 4 West vs. No. 1 East

No. 2 West vs. No. 3 East

Week No. 5, September 25

No. 1 West/No. 4 East winner vs. No. 2 East/No. 3 West winner

No. 4 West/No. 1 East winner vs. No. 2 West/No. 3 East winner

No. 1 West vs. No. 4 East loser vs. No. 2 East/No 3 West loser

No. 4 West/No. 1 East loser vs. No. 2 West/No. 3 East winner

Week No. 6, October 2

TBA, championship game, consolation games

Week No. 7, October 9-10

OHSAA playoffs