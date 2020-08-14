Crestview golfers open new season

Van Wert independent sports

BLUFFTON — Crestview finished third among four teams in the season opener at Bluffton Golf Course on Thursday.

Bluffton finished with a team score of 175, followed by Columbus Grove (184), Crestview (203) and Ada (211).

Tanner Myers was the low scorer for the Knights with a 47. Evan Scarlett fired a 49, Will Sharpe carded a 51 and Trey Skelton finished with a 56.

Crestview will compete in the Lancer Invitational at Hickory Sticks Golf Course on Monday.