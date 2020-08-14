DeWine announcement coming Tuesday

Van Wert independent sports

COLUMBUS — After speculation that an announcement about fall contact sports would come on Thursday, Governor Mike DeWine indicated more information will be announced on Tuesday.

During Thursday’s press briefing, DeWine dropped a hint that football, soccer and field hockey will be allowed with strict protocols, including limits on spectators at games.

Soccer is scheduled to begin on August 21, while football is slated to begin on August 28. Practices for those sports began on August 1, but scrimmages with other teams were banned by DeWine.

Girls’ tennis and golf is underway, and volleyball and cross country seasons will begin soon.