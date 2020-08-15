Golf: Cougars, Lancers, Knights compete

Van Wert independent sports

The 2020 high school golf season continued on Friday, with Van Wert traveling to Findlay, and Lincolnview and Crestview going north to Defiance. Results are listed below.

Cougars finish 11th at L-B Invite

FINDLAY — Lima Central Catholic won Friday’s Liberty-Benton Invitational at Sycamore Springs Golf Course, while Van Wert finished 11th.

The Thunderbirds won the team title by 13 strokes, 321-334 over host Liberty Benton. Bluffton (348) finished third, followed by Allen East (349) and Van Buren (353). Bath (356) finished sixth, followed by Bowling Green (375), Upper Sandusky (378), Bellevue (380), Arlington (411) and the Cougars (434).

Evan Knittle led Van Wert with a 95, while Blake Boyher carded a 106. Evan Braeken (116) and Lochlen Purmort (117) rounded out the scoring for the Cougars. TJ Stoller finished with a 122.

Van Wert is scheduled to host Wayne Trace Monday at Willow Bend Country Club.

Lincolnview wins NWC quad

DEFIANCE — Evan Miller fired a career best 37, while Landon Price also set a career best with 38 to lead Lincolnview to NWC quad victory at Auglaize Golf Club on Friday. Miller was the match medalist.

Teammate Grant Glossett shot a 44, one stroke better than Dane Ebel (45), while Avery Slusher finished with a 49.

As a team, the Lancers finished with 164, four strokes better than Paulding. Columbus Grove shot a 182 and Crestview (214) finished fourth.

Evan Scarlett (47) led the Knights, followed by Tanner Myers (54), Will Sharpe (55) and Trey Skelton (58).

Lincolnview will compete at the Allen East/Springbrook Tournament on Saturday, then will host the Lancer Invitational at Hickory Sticks on Monday. Crestview will return to action at the Lancer Invite.