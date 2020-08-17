Gary D. Grossheim

Gary D. Grossheim, 77, of Summerfield, Florida, and formerly of Van Wert, passed peacefully to his eternal home on Friday, August 14, 2020, surrounded by family and love.

Gary is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Joyce (Niehaus) Grossheim and his four children, Gary Jr. (Leslie) Grossheim, Theresa Mengerink, Janet (Richard) Bird, and Richard Grossheim. A great joy in his life was spending time with his nine grandchildren, Quintin, Mitchell, Jordyn, Joseph, Olivia, David, Anna, Laura, and Morgan.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Pansy Grossheim.

Gary graduated from the University of Toledo and retired from ThyssenKrupp Budd, formerly the Budd Company, where he was the plant manager of the Van Wert facility, retiring in international sales. He also served as a Van Wert City Councilman and was active in several service organizations.

Throughout his life, Gary enjoyed golfing, fishing, Scouting, camping, and playing cards with family and friends. He loved reading about all forms of transportation, especially aviation, a result of his father being a decorated B-17 pilot during World War II.

Gary was a spiritual man and was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert.

A mass was held in Florida with his wife and children. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert County Historical Society.