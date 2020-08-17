Monday Mailbag: football and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Monday Mailbag features questions about 2020 high school football schedules, the NWC schedule and tournament, the WBL schedule, scrimmages and Eggerss Stadium.

Q: Just brainstorming here, but could/would a school schedule games for Weeks 1-6 and 8-10, leaving Week No. 7 open for its first round playoff game? If they lose in Week No. 7 (Round No. 1), they still could play three more games. If they win in Week No. 7, they could cancel the scheduled Week 8 game so they can play in Round No. 2, etc. Name withheld upon request

A: Absolutely. I know some schools already have hypothetical schedules in place for Weeks 8-10 and I think it’s a great idea.

As you mentioned, it’s possible some Week No. 8 games that have been penciled in if one or both teams wins in Week No. 7, but I think everyone will understand.

It’s also possible that athletic directors will be able to find a different opponent if one of the opponents has a playoff game in Week No. 8 or 9.

Q: The NWC plan seems brilliant to me — also very creative. What are the pros and cons as you see them? Do you know of any other conferences doing a similar thing? Name withheld upon request

A: It’s certainly different and it’s out-of-the-box thinking in terms of a shortened football season.

To me, the big pro is a NWC conference champion will be crowned in Week No. 6. It also adds some excitement, especially in Week No. 6 and in a way, it may help prep teams for the playoffs.

As far as cons, the biggest one might be for coaches – a short turnaround preparing for the next game after each NWC tournament game. However, I not sure that will really be a factor, because these teams and coaches know each other.

Someone tried to tell me that Week No. 6 games outside of the championship game will be meaningless, but I’m not buying that. It’s still a chance to play and it beats the alternative – no season at all.

One thing that could be considered a pro and a con – potential rematches in the conference tournament. Some people like them, others don’t.

I personally haven’t heard of any other conferences going with a format like this and if that’s the case, it makes it even more unique.

Q: Any idea why the WBL didn’t do a two-division format for football like the NWC did? Name withheld upon request

A: I know it was discussed by the powers-that-be and I know there was a rough draft out there, but it’s my understanding that only about half of the coaches wanted it.

The argument was how can you have a true champion if you don’t play all the schools? Plus, WBL coaches wanted to know who they were playing ahead of time.

The explanation makes sense, especially since it’s a 10-team league, but if they play, it’s going to seem weird not crowning a champion this year. The same can be said for the MAC.

Q: Assuming the governor says yes to high school football, will any teams try to scrimmage each other before the regular season? Name withheld upon request

A: Let’s see what happens, if anything, on Tuesday.

I would imagine some teams might try to, but it would be a big scramble now.

Q: I read your story about Eggerss Stadium and it was disappointing in the fact that it doesn’t seem like any work will begin until next year at the very earliest. It just seems like this has dragged on forever. Also, I have doubts that a bond issue would be approved by voters. Name withheld upon request

A: Realistically, no substantial work would begin until 2022 at the earliest, and that’s if a bond issue would pass next year. I’m not trying to pile on, but that’s just a fact.

As far as the bond issue, I don’t want to sound pessimistic, but at this very moment I have a hard time seeing it pass, given the COVID-19 economy. It’s tough enough to get any sort of increase approved by voters and given the fact that more state budget cuts are coming, it would be a tough sell.

I know there are people who think differently and perhaps they’re right, but my experience in covering things like this for many years and previously serving as a school board member myself tells me otherwise.

I’d feel better about a bond issue passing if it worked in tandem with a fundraising/private donation campaign. That’s going to take some time, but if done properly, it could work.

If you have a question or comment for the next Monday Mailbag, feel free to email it to sports@thevwindependent.com.