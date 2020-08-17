ODOT lists ongoing highway projects

VW independent/submitted information

LIMA — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Van Wert County next week, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s District 1. All outlined work is weather permitting.

U.S. 30 at U.S. 224, both eastbound and westbound, Van Wert, will be restricted to one lane through the work zone beginning August 10 for a project that will reconstruct and lower the pavement beneath the U.S. 224 overhead to increase vertical clearance. The project also includes drainage work, and replacement of barrier wall and guardrail. The project is expected to be completed late October.

The ramp from U.S. 224 northbound to U.S. 30 westbound will close in late September for approximately 30 days.

U.S. 224 is not expected to be affected.

U.S. 30 traffic will be maintained in one lane in each direction.

Liberty Union Road from U.S. 30 to Terry Road will close Aug. 10 for approximately three months.

U.S. 30 at U.S. 127 in the city of Van Wert will have guard rail repair, ramp closures and lane restrictions for pavement repairs.

U.S. 30 eastbound entrance ramp from U.S. 127 will close on Tuesday, August 18. Detour — South 127 to Fox Road to Ohio 118 to Ervin Road/Van Wert Decatur Road to U.S. 224 back to U.S. 30 (see map).

U.S. 30 east bond exit ramp to U.S. 127 will close on Tuesday, August 18. Detour — U.S. 30 to Lincoln Highway to U.S. 30 back to U.S. 127 (see map).



U.S. 30 westbound entrance ramp from U.S. 127 will close on Wednesday, August 19.

Detour — South 127 to U.S. 30 eastbound to Lincoln Highway to U.S. 30 westbound (see map).

U.S. westbound exit ramp to U.S. 127 will close on Wednesday, August 19.

Detour — South 30 to U.S. 224 to Van Wert-Decatur Road to Ohio 118 to Fox Road to U.S. 127 (see map).

U.S. 30, between Middle Point-Wetzel Road and the Putnam County line, will have lane restrictions for guardrail and pavement repairs.

U.S. 224, between Dog Creek Road and Middle Point-Wetzel Road, will have lane restrictions for pavement repairs.

Detour — Ohio 49 to U.S. 30 back to U.S. 224 (see map).