Van-Del Drive-In announces Spitting Image comedy tour

Both of Saunders Theater Properties’ drive-in locations — Van-Del Drive-In and Field of Dreams Drive-In in Liberty Center — will have a live, socially distanced safe comedy show featuring Ricky Glore.

The shows will take place Saturday, September 5 (at the Van-Del Drive-In), and Sunday, September 6 (at the Liberty Center Drive-In). Opening acts will include Zach Wycuff and Billy Devore.

The comedians will speak into a microphone that will allow guests to hear the show on the radio from the comfort of their own car! Gates will open at 2:30 p.m. and the show will start at 3:30 p.m.

Concessions will be available for guests; masks must be worn while guests are moving around the drive- in, ordering concessions, and using the restrooms. Masks will not be required when guests are sitting inside or by their cars.

About the comedians: Zach Wycuff (hey, that’s me!) uses storytelling and sharp wit to charm and delight audiences.

He is the two-time winner of the “Funniest Person in Cincinnati” contest, a winner of the “Funniest Person in Columbus” contest, and no-time winner of most other things. He has had the pleasure of sharing the stage with acts such as Chad Daniels, Jimmy Pardo, Big Jay Oakerson, and Brian Posehn. He has also been featured in multiple comedy festivals across the Midwest.

When Billy DeVore turned 21 in 2011, he discovered he could go to bars, grab a microphone, and make people laugh. Since then, he has performed at comedy clubs, breweries, and music venues all over the country. An over the top, loud, and high pitched fireball of goofy energy, he makes a compelling and charming co-host of the Cincinnati Reds focused podcast, “The New Nasty Boys,” which is a part of the Armchair Media Network. His comedic presence is unavoidable in his hometown of Cincinnati, OH, as he produces and hosts half a dozen different comedy shows. Billy’s debut album, “Drinking at the Kids Table,” debuted #1 on iTunes. So, grab a drink, sit back, and enjoy his light-hearted stories about family, food, and his full-time job of being a cat dad.

Glore can be heard on his newly released album, Spitting Image (iTunes, Spotify, Sirius XM), “The Bob and Tom Show”, seen on Dry Bar Comedy Special “Dad Bod”, and is the head writer of the nationally syndicated #ExplainAMoviePlotBadly commercials airing on the IFC network.

There are several ways to find out the showtime schedule for all three locations:

Info Line: 877.343.5334

Facebook

Website: www.fieldofdreamsdrivein.com or www.van-del.com.

Online movie listing apps

About Saunders Theater PropertiesLLC

The Saunders family started its first drive-in with one screen in its back yard in 2007. Since then the company has grown to two drive-in theaters, two indoor theaters, and a total of 13 screens.