County now reports 69 cases of Covid-19

VW independent/submitted information

As of Tuesday, the Van Wert County General Health District reports a total of 69 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

The two new cases are between the ages of 30-39 and 60-69 years. Currently, three of the confirmed cases are active, while 64 cases have recovered, two people are currently hospitalized, and two deaths have been reported.

The Van Wert County General Health District has been fortunate to have a low number of cases at this point. Beginning Thursday, August 20, the health department will be releasing numbers on a weekly basis. Daily updates including total cases, confirmed cases, and probable cases can be found at www.coronavirus.ohio.gov. If the situation changes, the health department may go back to a more frequent update. Other important information will be released when it occurs.

For more information about Covid-19, contact the Van Wert County General Health District at 419.238.0808. For information on Covid-19, including ways to prepare and help protect the people’s health, go to www.coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 833.427.5634. Information and resources are also available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at www.coronavirus.gov.