Delphos party busted; drugs, guns found

VW independent/submitted information

DELPHOS — A search of a Delphos residence turned up suspected drugs, vaping equipment, and two handguns, according to Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach.

The sheriff noted that deputies served a search warrant at 22384 Carpenter Road, Delphos, as part of an investigation into alleged underage consumption/drug activity at the residence.

Sheriff Riggenbach said his office had received a number of complaints about illegal activity taking place at the residence, adding that, at the time the search was conducted, 150-200 people were on the property, along with a number of vehicles. Alcoholic beverages and evidence of drug use was present in the building where the party was being held.

Sheriff Riggenbach said approximately 90 of those at the party were under the age of 21, with several juveniles under the age of 18. Deputies conducted portable breath tests and field sobriety tests on those at the party. A large number of people over the age of 21 were also identified and released.

Shown are items found during a search conducted at 22384 Carpenter Road, Delphos. photo provided

Items taken from the property as possible evidence included the following:

A moderate amount of suspected marijuana

Suspected LSD

Suspected dabs

Suspected Shrooms

THC vapes and cartridges

Edible THC products

Suspected drug proceeds

Nicotine vapes and pods

Two handguns with loaded magazines

The investigation is continuing and all charges will be sent to the Delphos law director for review. Sheriff Riggenbach added that several additional people may be charged in connection with the incident.

A nuisance abatement letter was also sent to the owner of the property with details of the search and its results to make the owner aware of what was occurring on the property. Nuisance letters direct property owners to take action in hopes of abating any further illegal activity.

The sheriff did say that the law does allow for seizure of property where property owners knowingly allow illegal activity to continue on their property.

Sheriff Riggenbach also asks that anyone who has information on underage consumption/drug activity parties contact his office at 419.238.3866 or use the sheriff’s office website at www.vanwertcountysheriff.com and click on the “Submit a Crime Tip” link. Anyone reporting information can remain anonymous.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Van Wert Police Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol in conducting the search and related activities.