Former Van Wert priest faces sex charges

VW independent/submitted information

FINDLAY — A former Van Wert priest has been arrested on multiple sex charges, according to the Cleveland Division of the FBI-Lima Resident Agency, and the United States Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Ohio.

Father Michael Zacharias

Father Michael Zacharias, 53, who served at St. Mary of the Assumption Church from 2007 until 2011, was arrested on federal charges of coercion and enticement, sex trafficking of a minor, and sex trafficking of an adult by force, fraud, or coercion.

According to federal officials, Zacharias was taken into custody on Tuesday without incident at his residence by members of the Northwest Ohio Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force.

According to the complaint, Zacharias has engaged in sex with minors since the late 1990s. The FBI is asking that anyone who has had contact with Zacharias, where they may have been “groomed” for possible future sexual purposes, been inappropriately touched, or sexually assaulted by Zacharias to contact the FBI at 216.622.6842. All information is confidential.

Father Zacharias has been serving as pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Findlay since 2017.

Bishop Daniel E. Thompson of the Toledo Diocese placed Father Zacharias on administrative leave immediately upon receiving word of his arrest in Findlay.

“I am profoundly shocked and grieved to learn of these charges against one of our priests,” the bishop said. “The Church cannot, and will not, tolerate any such behavior and takes any sexual abuse or misconduct on the part of a cleric with the utmost seriousness. As we await the outcome of the criminal investigation, our prayers go out to anyone affected by this situation.”

Father Zacharias was ordained a priest in 2002, and these are the first allegations to be raised against him, according to the Diocese office.