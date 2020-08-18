Marilyn Morgan Butler

Marilyn Morgan Butler, 93, of rural Rockford, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

She was born May 7, 1927, in Van Wert County, the daughter of Telford and Edith (McGinnis) Morgan, who both preceded her in death. Marilyn was the beloved wife of Charles “Irvin” Butler. They were married on February 23, 1947, and he preceded her in death on August 24, 1999.

She is survived by their four children, Dan Butler of Rockford, Jane Barber of Van Wert, Joan (Steve) Ditmer of Jacksboro, Tennessee, and Dennis (Rose) Butler of Rockford; a brother and sister, Roger (Lois) Morgan of Hartford, Connecticut, and Janice (Mike) Spray of Van Wert; nine grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; seven stepgreat-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

A brother and sister-in-law, Gordon and Charlotte Morgan, also preceded her in death.

Marilyn was a 1945 Ohio City-Liberty High School graduate and went on to attend International Business College in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She had been a legal secretary for the former Walters & Young Law Office in Van Wert, and attorney William Meikle in Celina. Marilyn also was active in the farming business with her husband, Irvin.

A dedicated member of Mendon United Methodist Church, Marilyn had served there as both organist and pianist, and was a member of the Quilters Group at the church. Also busy within the Mendon community, Marilyn belonged to the Mendon Band Boosters, was an advisor for the Mendon Blue Ribbon 4-H Club, and assisted with dinners for the Mendon Lions Club. Marilyn loved to make quilts, cook, and can the vegetables from her garden.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 22, at W.H. Dick & Sons-Hellwarth Funeral Home in Mendon, with Pastor Lance Hostetler officiating. Burial will follow in Tomlinson Cemetery in Union Township.

Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 21, at the funeral home.

Those attending are required to wear masks, and are asked to practice social distancing as much as possible, and follow COVID-19 guidelines established by the Ohio Department of Health and Governor DeWine.

Preferred memorials: Mendon United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be expressed to the Butler family at dickandsonshellwarthfh.com.