VW sports briefs: tennis, golf, soccer

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert’s girls’ tennis team improved to 3-0, the golf team began dual match play on Monday and a popular Elks event is set for later this month.

Tennis

Van Wert 4 Celina 1

The Lady Cougars opened Western Buckeye League play with a 4-1 win over Celina on Monday.

Van Wert swept all three singles matches, with Allie Etter posting a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Kaylin Avers at first singles and Grace Lott beating Amy Hastings by an identical score at second singles. At third singles, Lizzie Rutkowski earned a 6-2, 6-2 win over Grace Schneider.

The two teams split at doubles, with Celina’s Michelle Eslton and Kayln Saunders topping Sophie Rutkowski and Natalie Benner 6-3, 6-1, and Van Wert’s Jamie Burenga and Tayzia Saville defeating Audrey Albers and Whitney Jones 7-5, 6-1.

The Lady Cougars (3-0, 1-0 WBL) will travel to Defiance on Thursday.

Golf

Wayne Trace 186 Van Wert 199

The Van Wert Cougars opened their dual match season at Willow Bend Country Club against Wayne Trace on Monday.

The Raiders (2-1) posted a 186-199 victory and Wayne Trace’s Kaden Sutton was the match medalist after carding a score of 43, while runner-up medalist honors went to Van Wert’s Evan Knittle, who fired a 45.

Rounding out the scoring for the Cougars was Blake Boyher with 47, Cameron Terhark 52 and Lochlen Purmort with a 55.

The Cougars (0-1) are back in action Thursday at Celina Lynx as the take on the Celina Bulldogs.

Elks Soccer Shoot

Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197 will hold their annual Elks Soccer Shoot on Saturday, August 29, at the Lodge, 1197 Elks Drive. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. and the shoot will start at 9:30. A parent or guardian must be present during the registration.

The contest is open to both boys and girls and they will compete in four age groups: 7 and under; 8-9 year-olds, 10-11 year olds and 12-13 year olds. Each contestant will kick 15 shots at the goal. Participants can wear their jerseys or shirts of choice, pants or shorts and appropriate footwear. Shin guards and protective gear are not necessary, but may be worn.

The winners of the local contest will compete at the Northwest District Soccer Shoot which will be held in Findlay on Saturday, September 26. District winners will advance to the state contest which will be held on November 7. The district winners who advance to the state competition will have overnight lodging provided for them and their immediate family by the Ohio Elks Association.

The rain date – only if pouring and/or lightning – will be September 5.