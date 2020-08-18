William C. Fast III

William C. Fast III, 90, of Van Wert, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020, at Hearth and Home of Van Wert.

He was born December 5, 1929, in Haviland, the son of William C. Fast, II and Marie (Stiebeling) Fast, who both preceded him in death. On August 29, 1954, he married the former Gloria M. Mohr, who survives. Together, they shared more than 65 years of marriage.

William was a graduate of Haviland High School. He received his bachelor’s degree from Defiance College and his master’s degree from Indiana University. William was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Korean War and stationed in Japan.

William retired in 1981 after 30 years of service at Antwerp and Paulding high schools as a guidance counselor.

William was a member of First Baptist Church in Van Wert, the Paulding Camp of Gideons International, and the Sons of the American Revolution.

Surviving are his wife, Gloria; three children, Jeanne Fast of Findlay, Kenneth (Patti) Fast of Van Wert, and Paul (Kim) Fast of Lynchburg, Virginia; his grandchildren, Katherine, Elizabeth, Julia, Aaron, Carl, Jacob, Kristin, Tiffany, Jayson, and Brandon; 10 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Barbara (Dick) Reichter of Andover, Massachusetts, and Marie (Mike) Baughman of Columbia, South Carolina.

In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by his brothers, Charles Fast and John Fast.

The funeral will be held at noon Saturday, August 22, at First Baptist Church, Van Wert. Burial will follow in Mohr Cemetery in rural Van Wert County.

Visitation is from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at the church.

Attendees are asked to observe social distancing, refrain from close physical contact, and wear facial coverings as required by state mandate. Funeral services will be live-streamed at www.alspachgearhart.com/obituary/william-fast. A recording will be available at this site for 90 days.

Preferred memorials: Gideons International.

