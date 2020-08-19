Goldring touches on fall sports subjects

Ohio High School Athletic Association interim executive director Bob Goldring addressed several subjects related to fall sports during a Wednesday afternoon teleconference with sportswriters and broadcasters from around the state.

Those subjects included moving fall sports to the spring, delaying fall sports, football playoffs, Harbin computer ratings, where and when state championship football games might be played, fan attendance and liability waivers.

Fall sports in the spring

Goldring said the OHSAA is working on details to allow schools to play fall sports in the spring of 2021 if they choose not to play this fall. However, schools that shift those sports likely won’t have a postseason tournament made available to them.

Bob Goldring

“We’re really not looking to offer a tournament opportunity in the spring as long as we have our normal tournaments in the fall,” Goldring said. We’re obviously aware that our spring season was wiped out and we’re also a little bit concerned about what we offer next spring that in terms of the fall sports that would hurt spring sports again.”

“It’s probably fair to say there’s a huge number of student-athletes that are involved in multiple sports and because they lost their normal spring season, we’re concerned about how much is too much in offering those fall sports again in the spring and “ruining” the spring season for those teams.”

Despite that, Goldring did add that if fall sports are halted like winter sports were in March, the OHSAA would consider coming back with some sort of tournaments after the first of the year.

The OHSAA Board of Directors plans to discuss potential scenarios during a meeting scheduled for next week.

Delaying fall sports

Goldring said the OHSAA Board of Directors did consider delaying the start of fall sports, but he added the board was insistent about moving forward on time if given the opportunity.

Football playoffs

The interim executive director reiterated that schools can choose to opt out of this year’s all-in playoff format and play up to four more regular season games, and he said schools still have the option to play regular season games after losing in the playoffs. The maximum number of regular season games is 10.

“We feel as though there’s a lot of flexibility built in there,” Goldring said. “There’s a lot of flexibility that helps those schools that aren’t sure what they’re going to do or those schools that are paused right now.”

“If they decide to join the party late, that still gives them the opportunity to enter our tournament,” he added.

No Harbin points

Goldring also reminded everyone that Harbin computer points will not be used to rank playoff teams this year. Instead, coaches will seed teams and set regional brackets just like other sports.

State football championships

While state football championship games are currently scheduled to conclude by November 21, Goldring said some title games may occur before then because the number of teams in each division is expected to be different.

He added that it’s very possible that all seven championship games won’t be played in Canton.

“Knowing that we’re going to be at a capacity limit, it probably doesn’t make sense to go to a bigger facility or do one weekend when some divisions may end at a different time than other divisions,” Goldring explained. “We’re kind of playing that by ear, whether we end up at small colleges or we end up at high school sites – it’s really too early to tell.”

Fans in the stands

The OHSAA is still waiting for more information from Governor Mike DeWine about fan limits at fall sports.

During Tuesday’s press briefing, DeWine said only family members and those close to participants, including student-athletes, cheerleaders and band members will be the only ones allowed to attend games.

Clarification is expected by Friday, but Goldring did say he believes the number of spectators allowed will be based on a percentage of permanent seats at any given facility.

Liability waivers/student pledge

Goldring said the OHSAA has offered a waiver liability sheet/pledge to member schools with a recommendation that it be used, but he added it isn’t a requirement.

“The liability issue (of COVID-19) weighs on our minds because there’s not a bill in place that protects school or non-profit organizations at this point,” Goldring stated. “We feel confident that at some point it is going to get passed through the legislature.”

The form can been seen at https://ohsaaweb.blob.core.windows.net/files/Sports/2020/OHSAAAckowledgementAndPledgeForm.pdf.