Preview: 2020 NWC football teams

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

After Governor Mike DeWine announced on Tuesday that the 2020 high school football season is a go, the Northwest Conference is set to play a season unlike any other in NWC history.

NWC teams will play six regular season games before an all-in playoff format in Week No. 7, but unlike other leagues and conferences in Ohio, the Northwest Conference has scheduled a three-week season followed by a three-week conference tournament and the NWC championship game on October 2.

In lieu of preseason predictions this season, here is a brief look at NWC teams. A more detailed look at Crestview will come next week.

Ada Bulldogs

Head coach: Shawn Christopher

2019 record: 2-8 (1-6 NWC)

Outlook: Did not provide information, but will need to improve defensively. The Bulldogs allowed 537 points in 10 games last season, including 70 in three different games.

The Bulldogs had no trouble on offense last season, averaging 382 yards per game, including 212 yards through the air. Then-junior quarterback Brandon Hull had a conference leading 2,263 yards passing plus 20 touchdowns and 6 interceptions, and he ran for 1006 yards and 15 more touchdowns.

Schedule: Aug. 28 at Allen East; Sept. 4 at Columbus Grove; Sept. 11 vs. Bluffton; Sept. 18 NWC tournament; Sept. 25 NWC tournament; October 2 NWC tournament

Allen East Mustangs

Head coach: Joel Billings (1st year)

2019 record: 9-2 (6-1, NWC tri-champions)

Outlook: New head coach Joel Billings has 14 lettermen, including 12 starters back from last year’s team that went 9-1 during the regular season and captured a share of the NWC championship before falling to Liberty Center in the playoffs.

Senior quarterback Tyler Clum is back to direct Allen East’s spread offense after missing all of last season with a knee injury. During the 2018 season, Clum passed for a school record 2,355 yards and 24 touchdowns. One of last year’s top receivers, Bradden Crumrine, is back after a 31-catch, 461 yard, eight touchdown season.

Allen East does have holes to fill on the offensive and defensive lines, but the Mustangs are eyeing another successful season.

Schedule: Aug. 28 vs. Ada; Sept. 4 at Bluffton; Sept. 11 vs. Columbus Grove; Sept. 18 NWC tournament; Sept. 25 NWC tournament; Oct. 2 Northwest Conference tournament

Bluffton Pirates

Head coach: Jeff Richards (4th season, 14-26)

2019 record: 4-6 (2-5 NWC)

Outlook: Bluffton returns 12 lettermen, including nine starters, but lost last year’s leading rusher (Tucker Neff, 198 carries, 1,132 yards, 10 TDs) to graduation. However, the Pirates have quarterback Tyler Schaadt back to direct the triple option offense. Last season, Schaadt ran for 461 yards and four touchdowns and completed 33-77 passes for 463 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions. Leading receiver Tyson Shutler (17-312, 2 TDs) is back as well. He also returns kickoffs and punts and led the NWC with four interceptions last year.

300-pound offensive tackel Aaron Tabler returns along with the entire defensive line. An area of focus for head coach Jeff Richards is building depth.

Schedule: Aug. 28 vs. Columbus Grove; Sept. 4 vs. Allen East; Sept. 11 at Ada; Sept. 18 NWC tournament; Sept. 25 NWC tournament; Oct. 2 NWC tournament

Columbus Grove Bulldogs

Head coach: Andy Schafer (8th year)

2019 record: 7-3 (6-1, NWC tri-champions)

Outlook: Columbus Grove is another team that returns plenty of talent, with 12 starters and 14 lettermen back from last season. The Bulldogs will be led by dual-threat quarterback Blake Reynolds, who enters his fourth year as the starter. Last season, Reynolds completed 105 of 193 passes for 1,863 yards, 25 touchdowns and 6 interceptions, and ran for 803 yards and 14 scores on 109 carries.

Top receiver Gabe Clement (28-690, 10 TDs) returns and Colin Metzer (131-551) is back at tailback, as is kicker Rece Verhoff, who booted a 61-yard field goal during a summer camp.

Second-team All-Ohio nose guard Gunner King will lead the defense, along with Erza Jones at linebacker and Jon Banal at defensive back.

Schedule: Aug. 28 at Bluffton; Sept 4 vs. Ada; Sept. 11 at Allen East; Sept. 18 NWC tournament; Sept. 25 NWC tournament; Oct. 2 NWC tournament

Crestview Knights

Brody Brecht was the 2019 NWC rushing champion. Wyatt Richardson photo

Head coach: Jared Owens (9th year, 66-36)

2019 record 5-5 (4-3 NWC)

Outlook: Two-way starter Brody Brecht is one of 15 lettermen back for head coach Jared Owens. Brecht was the NWC’s leading rusher in 2019, with 206 carries for 1,556 yards and 18 touchdowns, and was a force at linebacker as well.

Logan Gerardot will contribute to the rushing attack as well and Jayden Ward took some snaps at quarterback last year and the backfield will operate behind a large and experienced offensive line.

A more detailed look at the 2020 Crestview Knights will appear on the VW independent Sports page next week.

Schedule: Aug. 28 at Spencerville; Sept. 4 at Paulding; Sept. 11 vs. Delphos Jefferson; Sept. 18 NWC tournament; Sept. 25 NWC tournament; Oct. 2 NWC tournament

Delphos Jefferson Wildcats

Head coach: Ben Rahrig, 2nd year

2019 record: 1-9 (0-7 NWC)

Outlook: With just 25 players, including 10 sophomores, numbers will be a concern for the Wildcats this season, and with seven returning starters, the defense may have to carry things early on.

The offense has just four returning starters and will try to improve on an attack that averaged 211 yards per game last season.

Nine of Delphos Jefferson’s 25 players are juniors or seniors, meaning the remaining younger players will need to step up quickly, and the Wildcats will have to avoid injuries.

Schedule: Aug. 28 vs. Paulding; Sept. 4 vs. Spencerville; Sept. 11 at Crestview; Sept. 18 NWC tournament; Sept. 25 NWC tournament; Oct. 2 NWC tournament

Paulding Panthers

Head coach: Tyler Arend (6th year, 9-41)

2019 record: 4-6 (3-4 NWC)

Outlook: Things are starting to look up at Paulding, where Tyler Arend returns 16 starters, including quarterback Payton Beckman 60-115, 872 yards, 7 TDs, 6 INTs), wide receiver Caleb Manz (25-430, 6 TDs) and running back Fernando Garcia (120-646, 6 TDs). 280-pounders Brendan Hornish and Nolan Johanns have each lettered twice and will anchor things up front.

Depth could be a concern as numbers are down in grades 9-11 but overall, the Panthers will have a senior-laden team (14 seniors) and have the potential for a very interesting year in the NWC.

Schedule: Aug. 28 at Delphos Jefferson; Sept. 4 vs. Crestview; Sept. 11 vs. Spencerville; Sept. 18 NWC tournament; Sept. 25 NWC tournament; Oct. 2 NWC tournament

Spencerville Bearcats

Head coach: Chris Sommers (7th year overall, 52-16)

2019 record: 7-3 (6-1, NWC tri-champions)

Outlook: It’s no secret what the Bearcats like to do – run the football, run it again and run it some more out of the old full house ‘T’ backfield. Last year, Spencerville was the top rushing team in the NWC with 306 yards per game. They didn’t throw often but when they did, the Bearcats were efficient, completing 30 of 55 passes for 653 yards.

Spencerville had two rushers go over 1,000 yards last year and one of them is back – Gunner Grigsby (215-1,134, 13 TDs). He’s one of 14 letterman back for Sommers, who enjoyed success at Delphos Jefferson before moving on to Spencerville after the 2016 season.

Schedule: Aug. 28: vs. Crestview; Sept. 4 at Delphos Jefferson; Sept. 11 at Paulding; Sept. 18 NWC tournament; Sept. 25 NWC tournament; Oct. 2 NWC tournament