Diller to speak at Liberty Baptist Church

Nathan Diller

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert native Nathan Diller will be speaking at Liberty Baptist Church, 501 E. Third St. in Van Wert, this Sunday, August 23, during the church’s 10:45 a.m. worship service.

Diller graduated from Lincolnview High School in 2015. In 2019 he graduated from Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina, with a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice, and an advanced level certificate in teaching English to speakers of other languages.

According to Liberty Baptist Pastor Jim Burns, the public is invited to come hear Diller speak.

For more information, visit the church’s Facebook page.