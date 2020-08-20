Marion men enter pleas to weapons charges in CP Court

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Four people were arraigned on grand jury indictments during hearings held this past week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Two Marion men entered pleas to weapons charges.

Kendall Bender, 35, pleaded not guilty to having weapons under disability, a felony of the third degree, as well as driving under a license suspension, an unclassified misdemeanor. Timothy Reed, 36, also pleaded guilty to having weapons under disability, a felony of the third degree. Judge Martin D. Burchfield ordered $10,000 cash bonds originally set for both men in Van Wert Municipal Court be continued. Bender will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. Wednesday, September 23, while Reed will appear for a pretrial at 8:30 a.m. that same day.

Noah Robert Johnson, 31, of Lima, entered a not guilty plea to one count of sexual battery, a felony of the third degree. He was ordered released on an unsecured personal surety bond, with an order to have no contact with the alleged victim in the case, and he will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. Wednesday, September 2.

Naudia Smith, 22, of Akron, pleaded not guilty to one count of assault, a felony of the fifth degree, and three counts of first-degree misdemeanor assault. She was released on a personal surety bond and a telephone pretrial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. Tuesday, August 25.

Three people were also sentenced this week.

Coy McConnell, 24, of Van Wert, was sentenced to two years of community control, including up to six months in the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation (WORTH) Center in Lima, on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. He was also ordered to person 200 hours of community service, to seek employment after being discharged from the WORTH Center, and undergo substance abuse and mental health assessments and any recommended treatment.

Kelli Pontius, 33, of Van Wert, was sentenced to three years of community control, to include drug program aftercare and substance abuse and mental health assessments and any recommended treatment, after she admitted violating an earlier community control sentence.

Michael Hipsley, 35, of Van Wert, was sentenced to two years of community control, including 50 hours of community service, on a charge of tampering with coin machines, a misdemeanor of the first degree. In addition, he must also pay $350 in restitution to Uptown Laundry.

Two people also entered changes of pleas in Common Pleas Court.

Kelly Alvarez Jr., 25, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to one count of felonious assault, a felony of the second degree. Judge Burchfield ordered a presentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. Wednesday, September 30.

Travis Dudgeon, 41, of Delphos, changed his plea to guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. Judge Burchfield ordered a presentence investigation and Dudgeon will appear for sentencing at 10 a.m. Wednesday, October 7.

Four people appeared in court for bond-related hearings.

Philip Erik Schmidt, 46, of Celina, requested a modification of his cash bond. After the hearing was held, Schmidt’s bond was modified to a surety bond, with the additional conditions that he is not to be in Van Wert County except for court appearances and must not have any contact with the alleged victim in the case.

Joshua Wolfe, 43, of Willshire, also requested bond modification, but that request was denied. A further hearing is to be scheduled in the future.

Spencer Davis, 29, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his surety bond by failing to report to probation and failing to appear for a court appearing. A $10,000 cash bond was set and a pretrial conference scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 9.

Jose Sanchez, 41, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his surety bond by failing to report to probation and for consuming alcohol. Judge Burchfield also set a $10,000 cash bond in his case and scheduled a pretrial conference for September 9.

Also this week, Taylor Vannett, 21, of Van Wert, admitted to violating the terms of his community control by failing to report to probation and for failing drug tests. The defendant was ordered back on community control, and must undergo WORTH Center evaluation and commitment. If unsuccessful at the WORTH Center, Vannett must serve a 36-month prison sentence.

Allan Murphy, 50, of Van Wert, signed a waiver of his constitutional right to a speedy trial in open court and requested, and was granted, additional time to prepare his case. A pretrial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. January 6, 2021.