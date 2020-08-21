‘American Pickers’ to visit Ohio in October

VW independent/submitted information

Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz, and their “American Pickers” team are excited to return to Ohio. They plan to film episodes of that hit series throughout the area in October.

“We understand that with the proliferation of COVID-19, we are all facing very uncertain times,” Wolfe said. “We at ‘American Pickers’ are taking the pandemic very seriously and will be following all guidelines and protocols for safe filming as outlined by the state and CDC.”

“American Pickers” will be returning to Ohio in October in search of local treasures. photo provided

While the show plans to be in Ohio in October, the staff will continue to re-schedule if conditions change for the worse. Regardless, the “American Pickers” team is excited to continue to reach the many collectors in the area to discuss their years of picking!

“American Pickers” is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on the History channel. The hit show follows Wolfe and Fritz, two of the most skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.

As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, Wolfe and Fritz are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, the Pickers want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. The pair hopes to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.

Wolfe and Fritz have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before. They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them. “American Pickers” is looking for leads and would love to explore a person’s hidden treasure. Those who have, or who know someone who has, a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send us a name, phone number, location, and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855.OLD.RUST or go to Facebook: @GotAPick.