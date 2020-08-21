Donald E. Fennig

Donald E. Fennig, 90, of Van Wert passed away at 11:59 a.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020, at his residence.

He was born August 16, 1930, in Mercer County, the son of Karl and Elizabeth (Schroeder) Fennig, who both preceded him in death. On February 21, 1948, he married the former Marilyn M. Miller, who passed away March 19, 2005. Together, they shared over 57 years of memories.

Donald worked as a gage calibrator at Aeroquip in Van Wert for 23 years. He retired in 1995 from the Lima Tank Plant after 13 years of service. He then continued to work at GKN in Van Wert for five more years.

Donald was a very devoted member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Van Wert. He was a past choir member and congregation president. He also served as chairman the Mutual Ministry Committee and, with other members of his family, served as church custodian for 10 years.

Surviving are his three daughters, Leslie (Steven Hughes) Fennig of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Stephanie Fennig of Van Wert, and Sharon Franklin of Walton, Kentucky; his grandchildren, Robin and Michael Franklin, Jackie Wolford, Kayla (Noel) Morris, and Derek Fennig; and four great-grandchildren.

Two sons, Mark Fennig and Stephen Fennig; four brothers, Herman, Floyd, Dale and Arden Fennig; and one sister, Evelyn Bryan, also preceded him in death.

A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 29, at St. Paul’s Cemetery in Wabash, with the Rev. William Haggis officiating. Attendees are asked to observe social distancing, refrain from close physical contact, and wear facial coverings as required by state mandate.

Preferred memorials: St. Mark’s Lutheran Church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.