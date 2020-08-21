Football!

Crestview and Van Wert took the field and ran through various plays and game situations during a controlled scrimmage on Friday. A small number of socially distanced fans were able to enjoy the scrimmage and tt was the first and only chance for the teams to see different looks before the start of the regular season. Van Wert will host Elida in the season opener on Friday while Crestview play at Spencerville the same night. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent