Lancer golf wins, soccer team falls

Van Wert independent sports

Lincolnview’s golf team continued their winning ways on Friday, while the soccer team opened the season with a non-conference loss to Ottoville.

Boys golf

Lancers remains unbeaten

Lincolnview improved to 6-0 (4-0 NWC) by shooting a team score of 170 to top Paulding, Delphos Jefferson and Crestview at Hickory Sticks Golf Course on Friday.

Landon Price carded a 40, while Grant Glossett was right behind with a 41. Evan Miller fired a 43 and Dane Ebel 46.

Paulding finished with a team score of 180, Jefferson shot a 185 and Crestview 212. Will Sharpe led the Knights with a 48.

Soccer

Ottoville 5 Lincolnview 0

The season opener didn’t go as hoped for Lincolnview, as the Lancers dropped a 5-0 decision to visiting Ottoville on Friday.

Lincolnview (0-1) will return to action Tuesday against Lima Sr. at Spartan Stadium