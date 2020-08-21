Preview: 2020 WBL football teams

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

If nothing else, the 2020 Western Buckeye League season will be different and probably quite memorable.

Due to COVID-19, teams won’t play a full WBL schedule and no league champion will be crowned this fall. Some teams will face a daunting schedule and others will see one that may be less challenging.

In lieu of preseason predictions, below is a brief capsule of each team. Please note that a more extensive look at the Van Wert Cougars will appear on the VW independent’s Sports page next week.

Bath Wildcats

Head coach: Ryan Reindel (2nd year)

2019 record: 3-7 (3-6 WBL)

Outlook: Second year head coach Ryan Reindel has the Wildcats on the right path. The team snapped a 21-game losing streak last season and was more competitive each week.

Now, Reindel has 20 returning lettermen, which includes 10 starters on the defensive side of the ball, meaning defense should be the team’s strength in 2020.

On offense, Dallin McDerrmott is back after passing for 1,077 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions last season. Lex Boedicker is expected to be his top receiver and Carter Parlapiano will run the ball and catch passes out of the backfield.

Reindel said the next step for the Wildcats is playing consistent football for four quarters each Friday night.

Schedule: Aug. 28 vs. St. Marys Memorial; Sept. 4 at Kenton; Sept. 11 at Elida; Sept. 18 vs. Ottawa-Glandorf; Sept. 25 at Celina; Oct. 2 vs. Van Wert

Celina Bulldogs

Head coach: Brennen Bader (4th year, 15-15)

2019 record: 3-7 (2-7 WBL)

Outlook: Among the 12 returning lettermen for coach Brennen Bader is dual threat quarterback Cooper Jones, who rushed for 984 yards, passed for 935 yards and accounted for 20 touchdowns in 2019. Also back is running back Jaxson Silliman, who had 1,074 all-purpose yards, including 825 yards on the ground last season.

The Bulldogs will field a senior-laden team and Bader noted Celina’s success will be linked to the offensive and defensive lines.

If Celina can shore up the defense (ninth in total defense and points in 2019), the Bulldogs should enjoy success this season.

Schedule: Aug. 28 vs. Wapakoneta; Sept. 4 vs. Shawnee; Sept. 11 at Kenton; Sept. 18 at Elida; Sept. 25 vs. Bath; Oct. 2 at St. Marys Memorial

Defiance Bulldogs

Head coach: Kevin Kline

2019 record: 2-8 (2-7 WBL)

Owen Treece is back to lead the Cougar offense. Bob Barnes photo

Outlook: Defiance lost some solid talent to graduation, including running back Tyrel Goings and wide receiver Caden Kline and quarterback Aaron Cruz from a team that finished 2-8.

However, head coach Kevin Kline does have some key returnees, including 280-pound offensive/defensive lineman Jose Fernandez. Drew Davis is expected to run the team’s Wing-T shotgun offense.

The Bulldogs also have a challenging schedule that includes Ottawa-Glandorf, Kenton, Wapakoneta and Van Wert.

Schedule: Aug. 28 vs. Ottawa-Glandorf; Sept. 4 at Van Wert; Sept. 11 at Shawnee; Sept. 18 vs. Kenton; Sept. 25 vs. Elida; Oct. 2 at Wapakoneta

Elida Bulldogs

Head coach: Kyle Harmon

2019 record: 0-10 (0-9 WBL)

Outlook: Elida enters the 2020 season on a 16-game losing streak and a new head coach in Kyle Harmon.

The good news is numbers are up and Harmon has a number of players who saw varsity action last year, including two quarterbacks who are running neck-and-neck – Larkin Henderson and Brandon Howard. Linebackers Mike and Nick Nichel are back after recording 88 and 81 tackles last year.

The Bulldogs will use a spread offense but are eyeing a physical running game complemented by an efficient passing game. On defense, Elida will use multiple fronts featuring seven starters from last season.

Schedule: Aug. 28 at Van Wert; Sept. 4 at Ottawa-Glandorf; Sept. 11 vs. Bath; Sept. 18 vs. Celina; Sept. 25 at Defiance; Oct. 2 vs. Shawnee

Kenton Wildcats

Head coach: Brent Fackler (7th year, 37-28)

2019 record: 8-3 (8-1, WBL co-champions)

Outlook: Kenton may throw the football more than anyone else in Ohio and the Wildcats return quarterback Blaine Huston (266-418, 3940 yards, 33 touchdowns, 19 interceptions) plus the WBL’s second and fourth-leading receivers from last year – Jayden Cornell (77-1,281 yards, 16 Tds) and Jacob Eversole (51-651, 6 Tds).

Overall, Kenton has seven returning starters on offense and six more on defense, minus last year’s leading tackler, Luke Fackler (142 tackles), who graduated.

The Wildcats have the potential to be a very dangerous team in 2020.

Schedule: Aug. 28 at Shawnee; Sept. 4 vs. Bath; Sept. 11 vs. Celina; Sept. 18 at Defiance; Sept. 25 vs. Wapakoneta; Oct. 2 at Ottawa-Glandorf

Ottawa-Glandorf Titans

Head coach: Ken Schriner (26th year, 177-93)

2019 record: 9-4 (7-2 WBL)

Outlook: Despite losing five starters on offense and five more on defense, Ottawa-Glandorf has a nice stable of returning talent, including 19 lettermen from a team that finished as a regional runner-up last season.

Quarterback Jacob Balbaugh is back after passing for 1,623 yards, 16 touchdowns and 5 interceptions during the regular season, and wide receiver Jarrod Beach returns after 33 catches 480 yards and five Tds in 2019.

All signs point to the Titans being competitive and more in 2020.

Schedule: Aug. 28 at Defiance; Sept. 4 vs. Elida; Sept. 11 at St. Marys Memorial; Sept. 18 at Bath; Sept. 25 vs. Van Wert; Oct. 2 vs. Kenton

Shawnee Indians

Head coach: Jerry Cooper

2019 record: 4-6 (3-6 WBL)

Outlook: Didn’t provide information

Schedule: Aug. 28 vs. Kenton; Sept. 4 at Celina; Sept. 11 vs. Defiance; Sept. 18 at Wapakoneta; Sept. 25 vs. St. Marys Memorial; October 2 at Elida

St. Marys Memorial Roughriders

Head coach: Doug Frye (7th season, 53-18, 239-120 overall)

2019 record: 9-3 (7-2 WBL)

Outlook: The Roughriders have 19 seniors on this year’s squad, but lost a number of starters to graduation.

However, Doug Frye’s run-based power offense is expected to take center stage again this season. Last year, the Roughriders averaged 252 yards rushing per game and scored 29 touchdowns. St. Marys Memorial didn’t pass much last year, but 12 of the team’s 31 completions went for touchdowns.

A traditionally strong defense will help lead the way while the offense gets settled.

Schedule: Aug. 28 at Bath; Sept. 4 vs. Wapakoneta; Sept. 11 vs. Ottawa-Glandorf; Sept. 18 at Van Wert; Sept. 25 at Shawnee; Oct. 2 vs. Celina

Van Wert Cougars

Head coach: Keith Recker (9th year)

2019 record: 6-4 (5-4 WBL)

Outlook: The Cougars have put together back-to-back winning seasons and they’ll try to continue that trend in 2020, despite the loss of 11 lettermen.

13 lettermen are back, including quarterback Owen Treece (1,845 yards passing, 849 yards rushing) and wide receivers Dru Johnson, Ian Cowan and Connor Pratt. Turner Witten and Cullen Dunn will anchor the offensive line and the defense will feature good overall team speed.

The Cougars have just seven seniors on the roster, which means juniors and sophomores will have to fill key roles early on.

A more detailed look at Van Wert will appear on the VW independent Sports page next week.

Schedule: Aug. 28 vs. Elida; Sept. 4 vs. Defiance; Sept. 11 at Wapakoneta; Sept. 18 vs. St. Marys Memorial; Sept. 25 at Ottawa-Glandorf; Oct. 2 at Bath

Wapakoneta Redskins

Head coach: Travis Moyer (7th year, 177-40 overall)

2019 record: 9-2 (8-1, WBL co-champions)

Outlook: The WBL’s leading rusher, Evan Kaeck (1,107 yards, 17 Tds) was lost to graduation, but the Redskins return six players who saw significant time on offense last season and five starters on the defensive side of the ball.

Known as a physical team, Wapakoneta led the league in rushing last year (282 yards per game) and total defense (220 yards per game), and there’s no reason to believe much will change.

An area of focus for head coach Travis Moyer is building depth along the offensive line.

Schedule: Aug. 28 at Celina; Sept. 4 at St. Marys Memorial; Sept. 11 vs. Van Wert; Sept. 18 vs. Shawnee; Sept. 25 at Kenton; Oct. 2 vs. Defiance