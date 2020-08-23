Local family in need after home destroyed

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) was dispatched at 4 p.m. Sunday, along with fire departments from Wren, Willshire, Convoy, Ohio City, and Decatur, Indiana, to a house fire on Clayton Road.

The house was a total loss and fire victims — two adults and five children are in need of the following donations:

Adult female — Pants size W13-14, shirt size XL, shoe size 9, and coat size XL

Adult male — Pants size 36×32, shirt size XL, shoe size 11, and coat size XL

Minor male child — Pants size 10-12, shirt size L, shoe size ?, coat size L

Minor male child — Pants size 12-14, shirt size XL, shoe size ?, coat size XL

Minor female child Pants size 9-10, shirt size YM, shoe size 3, coat size YM

Minor male child Pants size XS, shirt size XS 5-6, shoe size 3, coat size XS

Minor female child Pants size 18-24 months, shirt size 18-24 months, shoe size 5, coat size 18-24 months.

A family consisting of two adults and five children were in need of items after a fire on Sunday destroyed their Clayton Road house. CERT photo

Clothing donations may be dropped off at The Salvation Army Thrift Shot, 1116 S. Washington

St. in Van Wert. Clothing should be labeled “fire” to ensure they go directly to the family. Donations will be collected until Friday, August 28.

Monetary donations may be sent to the Van Wert County Foundation, 138 E. Main St., Van Wert, OH 45891, or dropped off at the foundation offices at that address. Donations checks should also include the word “fire” on the memo line to make sure the funds go directly to the family.

For more information, call the Van Wert County Emergency Management Agency at 419.238.1300.

CERT is a United Way agency.