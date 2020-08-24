Cougar Classic champs!

Van Wert’s Lizzie Rutkowski prepares to return a shot during the Cougar Classic, which was won by the hosts on Saturday. Rutkowski went on to finish as third singles champion and teammates Allie Etter (first singles) and Grace Lott (second singles) were crowned champions as well. The first doubles team of Sophie Rutkowski and Natalie Benner finished third and the second doubles team of Jamie Burenga and Tayzia Havill finished second. Elida was the runner-up, followed by St. Marys Memorial, Lehman Catholic, Wauseon, Ayersville and Lima Sr. Van Wert will host Wapakoneta at 4:30 today. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent