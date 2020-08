Soccer: Lady Cougars, Cougars lose

Van Wert independent sports

In the season opener for the Lady Cougars and the Cougars, things didn’t go as hoped for either of Van Wert’s soccer teams on Saturday.

At Coldwater, the Lady Cougars lost 12-0 while the Cougars lost 12-0 at Cory-Rawson.

Both teams are back in action today, with the girls’ team playing at Delphos Jefferson at 5 p.m. and the boys’ team hosting Ottoville at 5:30 p.m.