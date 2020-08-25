Law Enforcement 8/25/2020

Van Wert Police

August 22, 7:49 p.m. — Cameron R. Collins, 39, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was charged with criminal trespass and obstructing official business in connection with an incident in the 600 block of Liberty Street.

August 19, 1:10 p.m. — Bobby L. Burnett, 25, of Venedocia, was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia following an incident in the 200 block of South Chestnut Street.

August 20, 5:20 p.m. — Jennifer J. Cross, 55, of 203 S. Shannon St., was cited for a nuisance violation.

August 19, 4:28 p.m. — Gary E. Cross, 51, of 203 S. Shannon St., was cited for a nuisance violation.

August 19, 5:31 p.m. — Jeffrey G. Welker, 53, of 1315 Ervin Road, was charged with operating a vehicle while impaired after a traffic stop in the 800 block of West Main Street.

August 18, 10:02 a.m. — Debra J. Wiess, 67, of 428 N. Cherry St., was cited for a nuisance violation.

August 16, 6:26 p.m. — Zachary A. Smith, 22, of 110 N. Harrison St., was charged with domestic violence for an incident that occurred at his residence.

August 13, 11:39 p.m. — Austin J. Fetters, 31, of 335 1\2 S. Tyler St., was charged with aggravated menacing in connection with an incident in the 800 block of Elm Street.

August 13, 2:34 p.m. — Jose A. Sanchez, 41, of 108 S. Franklin St., was arrested on a warrant issued in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

August 11, 4:17 p.m. — Joseph R. Bill, 40, of 509 Elliott St., was charged with domestic violence in connection with an incident at his residence.

August 11, 12:30 p.m. — Chad A. Young, 32, of 516 N. Race St., was charged with domestic violence for an incident that occurred at his residence.