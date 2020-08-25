OHSAA updates playoff football info

Van Wert independent sports

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association has confirmed that all regional quarterfinal and semifinal football playoff games will be hosted by the higher seeded team this fall.

It’s possible that at least some regional championship games will be hosted by the higher seed as well.

Playoff games will begin October 9 and 10, with Divisions I, II, III and VII playing on Friday nights and Divisions IV, V and VI will play on Saturday nights.

The number of playoff rounds will be determined by the number of schools entering the playoffs in each division and it’s expected that state championship games will be held November 13-14 and/or November 20-21.