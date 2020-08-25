VW Cougars ready to roar in 2020

Like many teams around the area and the state, Van Wert opened football practice in early August not knowing what, if anything was in store this fall.

While practices were allowed to begin as scheduled, contact sports were on hold and scrimmages were banned by Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health because of COVID-19. That didn’t deter the Cougars, who are coming off back-to-back winning seasons – 9-3 in 2018 and 6-4 last season.

“I have been very pleased with the focus our players have had during a difficult pre-season,” head coach Keith Recker said. “We practiced for 2.5 weeks without even knowing if we’d get the opportunity to play. Never once did I feel they questioned being at practice, they showed up each day and put in a great amount of work hoping for the opportunity they now get this Friday night.”

Word came down August 18 that games would indeed be allowed and teams scrambled to put together a scrimmage three days later, in preparation for the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s six-game regular season and all-in playoff format.

“The most concerning thing is the lack of live competition we have seen,” Recker said. “We typically have three scrimmages, and with having only one this season we want to make sure our guys are as close to game speed as they can be. However, everyone is in the same boat with that issue so I don’t see it as being a factor.”

Owen Treece is back after finishing as the Western Buckeye League’s second leading passer in 2019. As a junior, Treece completed 148 of 243 passes for 1,945 yards, 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also carried 162 times for 849 times and eight more scores, and he played in the defensive secondary and may play linebacker this year. He also returns punts.

“Owen is the epitome of toughness,” Recker said. “(Alabama coach) Nick Saban describes toughness as how much it takes to break you and Owen has the mental and physical toughness that is required of a leader who does not break, doesn’t give in. He gives us so much confidence because he is such a talented player, but also a smart player who understands what we want to do offensively.”

Despite the loss of Tanner Barnhart to graduation, the Cougars have plenty of returning experience at receiver with Dru Johnson (6-0, 180 senior), Ian Cowan (6-1, 170 junior) and Connor Pratt (6-2, 180 junior) back. Trey Laudick (5-9, 155 sophomore) and Garett Gunter (6-0, 165 sophomore) will see time at wide receiver as well, and Maddix Crutchfield (6-1, 195 sophomore) and Aidan Pratt (6-4, 180 sophomore) will share time at H-back.

At running back, Nate Jackson (5-10, 180 junior) will step in for Jake Hilleary, who ran for 804 yards and 13 touchdowns in eight games last season.

“Jake was such a good running back and will be hard to replace,” Recker stated. Nate is a phenomenal athlete with his strength and speed. He will be a tough guy to tackle and is smart and versatile enough to be able to play receiver also.”

“Kaidan Bates (5-8, 170 junior) and Jacob Fuerst (6-2, 195 sophomore) could also see time at running back,” the coach added.

Last year, Van Wert featured a balanced offensive attack, averaging 191 yards rushing and 197 yards passing per game, making the Cougars difficult to defend. Much of that success was because of the offensive line, which returns just two starters. Turner Witten (6-0, 225 junior) and Cullen Dunn (6-2, 205 junior) are back to anchor things up front, another player penciled in, and eight others vying for the remaining two spots.

“With only one scrimmage it has been harder to evaluate, and those guys are competing daily with each other to play,” Recker explained. “Eli Kline (6-1, 260 junior) has solidified himself as a starter with his play this preseason as he has really improved from last year to this year,”

“We have Kody Kline (5-9, 255 junior), Cooper Adams (6-1, 280 junior), Zach Mason (6-0, 215 senior), Xavier Okuly (5-9, 190 junior), and Logan Dotson (6-5, 305 sophomore) all competing for the remaining two spots on the offensive line. I can see all eight of those guys playing and contributing to help out the guys that have to play both ways.”

On the flip side of the ball, many of players along the offensive line will play up front defensively, while Recker says there is tough competition at linebacker, where TJ Reynolds and Parker Conrad were lost to graduation.

“At linebacker, we have six guys competing for the six positions,” Recker said. “They are working hard each day and like our defensive line, understand our scheme and how we want to execute our game plans.”

“Kaiden Bates, Owen Treece, Jacob Place (5-9, 180 senior), Damon McCracken (5-11, 200 sophomore), Xavier Okuly, and Jacob Fuerst have all played well in practice and have done a good job competing for a job. Like the offensive line, I see all of those guys seeing some action on Fridays. “

“In the secondary we don’t have enough spots for the number of guys that we think can play,” Recker continued. “Coach Steve Sealscott has done a nice job getting those guys to understand our coverage and how we match up with the multiple formations we will see on a weekly basis. Connor Pratt and Trey Laudick are at corner while Nate Jackson and Dru Johnson are at safety.”

“Maddix Crutchfield will see time at safety and Ian Cowan, Ries Wise (5-10, 160 senior), Carter Miller (6-1, 160 junior), and Luke Wessell (6-1, 170 freshman) could all see time at corner. Brylen Parker (5-11, 160) has come along very quickly as a freshman and could see time at safety as well.”

Whatever the combination, Van Wert will try to duplicate the success of last year’s defense, which allowed just 261 yards per game.

McCracken will handle placekicking duties this season and Johnson will take care of punting chores.

The Cougars will open the season with home games against Elida and Defiance before enduring a tough stretch of games at Wapakoneta, home against St. Marys Memorial and at Ottawa-Glandorf, before playing at much improved Bath in Week No. 6. Because of the shortened scheduled, no WBL champion will be crowned this year.

Like all other teams playing football this fall, Van Wert can opt into the playoffs, something the Cougars will certainly do.

“I love the playoff format for this year,” Recker said. “Our football program is alive and well each year because of our players and the work they put in. Giving them an opportunity to compete in the playoffs is awesome and I’m excited for them to have that chance.”