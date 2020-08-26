2 given prison in VW Common Pleas Court

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Two people were given prison sentences during hearings held this past week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Jonathan Slusher, 36, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 17 months in prison, with credit for 142 days already served, on one count of domestic violence, a felony of the fourth degree.

Cody McGinnis, 36, of Van Wert, was given 16 months in prison on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender, a felony of the fourth degree. McGinnis received no credit for days already served.

Elisha Jacob Secrist, 22, of Van Wert, was given three years of community control, ordered to perform 50 hours of community service, to undergo a mental health assessment and any recommended treatment, and to pay restitution of $2,729.60 to Deb’s Dogs.

Two people entered changes of plea in court this past week.

Derek Pontius, 35, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to one count of having weapons under disability, a felony of the third degree, and a prosecutor’s bill of information charging him with trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony offense.

Judge Martin D. Burchfield ordered a presentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 30.

Frank Ross Jr., 51, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. He then requested, and was granted, intervention in lieu of conviction, and his case was stayed pending successful completion of a substance abuse treatment program.

A request for a reduction in his bond amount by David Hecox, 24, of Pittsfield, Illinois, was denied by Judge Burchfield. A telephone pretrial hearing is set in the case for 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 8.

Johnathan Wells, 24, of Antwerp, admitted to violating his probation by failing to report to probation. Sentencing was set for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 22.

Two people were also in court this week to sign waivers of their constitutional right to a speedy trial.

Both Robert Seibert, 33, of Van Wert, and Eric Seekings, 37, of Paulding, signed a time waiver in open court. Both men sought additional time to prepare their cases, which was granted. A pretrial conference for Seibert was set for 8:30 a.m. September 22, while Seekings will appear for a pretrial conference at 9 a.m. September 22.