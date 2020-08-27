VW city school board seeks new member

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert City Board of Education seeks applicants to fill the unexpired term of board member Tom Losh, who resigned his position on Wednesday.

The board will begin interviewing candidates soon and must name a replacement within 30 days of the resignation. The newly-appointed member will service until December 31, 2021. If the person selected wants to continue serving, he or she must run in the next general election.

Losh was appointed to the Van Wert City Board of Education on February 15, 2018, and re-elected via special election to a two-year term beginning January 1, 2019. Losh has submitted his resignation from the Board of Education to pursue other interests.

Board President Anthony Adams thanked Losh for his faithful service to the Van Wert City School District.

A 1997 graduate of Van Wert High School, Losh used his experience as a United States Air Force veteran and military police officer to improve the safety and security of the district. He was instrumental in the formation and oversight of the District Safety Council. Losh also served in the hiring of superintendents Vicki Brunn and Mark Bagley, as well as Treasurer Michelle Mawer.

“We wish him well in all his future endeavors,” Adams said.

Those interested in serving on the Van Wert City Board of Education should contact Julie Anderson at 419.238.0648 (j_anderson@vwcs.net) or access the district website for an application. The deadline to submit an application is Wednesday, September 9.

According to Ohio law, people serving on Ohio school boards must be at least 18 years old, district residents, and registered voters.

Adams said the board will review all applications and decide on the replacement at its September 23 meeting.