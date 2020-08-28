County Fair has info for upcoming opening

VW independent/submitted information

Next week, the Van Wert County Fair kicks off its 164th year of bringing agricultural awareness to the area. Gate 4 is open for exhibitors at 7 a.m., while Gate 5 and all other parking is open at 8 each morning. Venedocia Lions Club sausage sandwiches, Van Wert County Farm Bureau, and the Farmer’s Daughter are all open at 7 a.m. for breakfast. All other food vendors will open at 11 a.m.

The 2020 food vendors include: Van Wert County Farm Bureau, Venedocia Lions, Bare Bones, Gibson’s Barnyard BBQ, Lugibihl Ice Cream, The Farmer’s Daughter, Fiske Fries, Fiske Cheese Curds, Fiske Lemonade, Prowant Sweet Treat, Sue Ter, Myers Concessions, The Thirsty Diner, Prowant Pizza Trailer, Mark Frazier (Sirloin Tip Dinners), CJ’s Shaved Ice, El Jalapeno, and Mike’s Cheese Shack.

Guidelines to remember for the 2020 show are:

Masks are required in the show arena.

Masks are required anywhere 6 feet of social distancing cannot be maintained.

Barn traffic can only flow one way and signs will be posted.

Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the exhibit area.

Curfew is 10 p.m. and the gates will be shut shortly after.

There will be additional guidelines pertaining to spectators that will be posted by the show arenas. All guidelines were mandated by the governor.