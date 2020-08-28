Football scoreboard: August 28, 2020

Van Wert independent sports

Here are final scores of Week No. 1 high school football games from around the area.

Western Buckeye League

Van Wert 55 Elida 20

Celina 14 Wapakoneta 10

Kenton 25 Shawnee 14

Ottawa-Glandorf 48 Defiance 13

St. Marys Memorial 27 Bath 7

Northwest Conference

Spencerville 35 Crestview 14

Allen East 41 Ada 14

Columbus Grove 41 Bluffton 7

Paulding 50 Delphos Jefferson 48 (OT)

Green Meadows Conference

Fairview 47 Wayne Trace 0

Ayersville 14 Antwerp 6

Midwest Athletic Conference

Coldwater 21 St. Henry 0

Marion Local 23 Fort Recovery 14

New Bremen 20 Minster 0

Versailles 34 Anna 14

Parkway at Delphos St. John’s (Saturday)

Others

Lima Central Catholic 46 Van Buren 7

Toledo Central Catholic 55 Lima Sr. 0