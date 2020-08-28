Roundup: soccer, tennis, volleyball, golf

Van Wert independent sports

Soccer

Crestview 8 Van Wert 0

Katelyn Castle scored four goals and had two assists to lead Crestview past county rival Van Wert 8-0 at Van Wert High School on Thursday.

Addison Williman added two goals and a pair of assists and Adessa Alvarez had a goal and an assist. Macy Kulwicki chipped in with a goal and Addyson Dowler had an assist.

Defensively, Lindsey Schumm, Micaela Lugabihl, Hope Loyer and Hannah Dickson help hold the Lady Cougars to just two shots on goal.

Crestview (2-0) will host Lima Sr. in the home opener at 10 a.m. on Saturday, while Van Wert (0-3) will return to action Tuesday at Defiance.

Lincolnview 0 Miller City 0

The Lancers hosted Miller City on Thursday and played the Wildcats to a 0-0 tie, the second tie this week.

Lincolnview (0-1-2) will host Lima Central Catholic at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Bryan 3 Van Wert 1

BRYAN — Van Wert dropped to 0-3 with a 3-1 loss to Bryan on Thursday.

The Cougars will host Defiance on Tuesday.

Tennis

Van Wert 5 Ottawa-Glandorf 0

Van Wert shook off two straight losses with a 5-0 Western Buckeye League sweep of visiting Ottawa-Glandorf on Thursday.

Allie Etter, Grace Lott and Lizzie Rutkowski each enjoyed 6-3, 6-2 singles wins, while the doubles teams of Sophie Rutkowski and Natalie Benner and Tayzia Havill and Jamie Burenga won 6-1, 6-3 and 6-3, 7-6, respectively.

At JV doubles, Ashlyn Jennings/Olivia Quillen, Anna Wasson/Whitley Fast, and Jadyn Bullinger/Sydney Rauch each recorded victories.

The Lady Cougars (5-2, 3-1 WBL) will host Kenton next Thursday.

Volleyball

Van Wert 3 Defiance 0

The Lady Cougars picked up their first victory of the season, defeating Defiance 25-15, 25-19, 25-15 on Thursday.

Carlee Young had a team-high 15 digs, while Jaylyn Rickard and Izzy Carr each had 10. Rickard also had 10 kills. Finley Foster led the way with 20 assists, and Mariana Ickes contributed seven kills and three aces.

Van Wert (1-2, 1-0 WBL) is scheduled to host Kalida on Tuesday.

Golf

Lincolnview 211 Delphos Jefferson 220 (girls)

At Willow Bend, Winter Boroff fired a 41 to lead the Lady Lancers past Delphos Jefferson 211-220.

Aryonna Hoghe shot a 55 and Zoey Tracy was right behind with a 56. Annie Mendenhall and Andi Webb each carded a 59, while Anna Finch led Delphos Jefferson with a 49.

Lincolnview will face Fort Recovery and Tri-Village at Portland Golf Club on Tuesday.

Patrick Henry 235 Crestview 240 (girls)

Patrick Henry was five strokes better than Crestview in a non-conference match at Hickory Sticks on Thursday.

Liz Gent led the Lady Knights with a 56, while Bri Hahn and Audrey Lichtensteiger each shot a 59. Kayla Leppard finished with a 66.

Sydney Rohrs led Patrick Henry with a 47.

Crestview is scheduled to host Delphos Jefferson on Tuesday.

Van Wert wins tiebreaker vs. Wapakoneta

WAPAKONETA — On a windy day, with the score tied 184-184, it came down to a tiebreaker/card playoff between the fifth man scores, and Van Wert’s Lochlen Purmort and TJ Stoller came through in a big way with a 53 to boost the Cougars by Wapakoneta at Wapakoneta Country Club on Thursday.

Jace Fast was the match co-medalist with a 41 and Blake Bohyer carded a 47. Cameron Terhark and Evan Knittle each shot a 48 to round out the scoring for the Cougars (2-1 WBL).

Van Wert will face Ottawa-Glandorf at Pike Run on Monday.

Wayne Trace Invite results (boys)

PAYNE — Paulding, Wayne Trace and Lincolnview were the top three teams at the seven team Wayne Trace Invite played at Pleasant Valley Golf Course on Thursday.

The Panthers finished with a 175 team score, while the Raiders were two strokes better than the Lancers, 180-182. Miller City also finished with a 182, followed by Antwerp (207), Fort Jennings (208) and Crestview (223).

Dane Ebel and Grant Glossett each shot a 44 for Lincolnview, followed by Evan Miller and Avery Slusher (47) and Landon Price (48).

Evan Scarlett was Crestview’s top scorer with a 51.